APC blasts PDP, says opposition party cesspool of corruption

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent a direct poke in the direction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing it of being a cesspool of corruption. This poke contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo is coming as a reaction to a statement credited to the PDP lampooning the APC as unready for governance.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, described the statement as outlandish and unfortunate, and urged the opposition party to explain a series of allegations of graft that have been levied against it by some of its members. Keyamo stated that “(The statement) coming from the PDP at a time it has become the theatre of the most absurd in this country, is most ironic and unfortunate.

It reminds us of the Yoruba parable of the audacious thief summoning the effrontery to accuse the farm-owner of illegal trespass before the farm owner could raise the alarm.” He added that “In the ast few days, the public space has been inundated with allegations made by no less a person than a prominent Governor of the PDP accusing its National Chairman of being patently corrupt and of collecting a bribe of N1 billion from one of its candidates.

