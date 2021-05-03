News

APC boast of 40m membership

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

With the completion of thr Membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has boasted of a 40 million membership.

 

The party, which stated this Monday also said it looks forward to a healthy relationship with the international community in order to solve the challenges facing the country.

 

The Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni canvassed for the healthy relationship with the International Community, while the secretary of the Caretaker Committee,

 

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe made the boast of APC 40 million membership when the Non Career Ambassadors paid the party a courtesy visit at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

 

Buni, who hosted the Ambassadors in company of other Caretaker Committee members, assured them that they would be observers of the National Convention of the party.

 

However, he did not say when the Convention would hold.

