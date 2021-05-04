News Top Stories

APC boasts of 40m membership

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

…canvasses for healthy Int’l community relationship

 

With the completion of membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party can now boast of 40 million members.

 

The party, which stated this yesterday, also said it looks forward to a healthy relationship with the international community in order to solve the challenges facing the country.

 

The Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni canvassed for the healthy relationship with the International Community, while the secretary of the Caretaker Committee,

 

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe made the boast of APC’s 40 million membership when the Non Career Ambassadors paid the party a courtesy visit at its National Secretariat in Abuja. Buni, who hosted the Ambassadors in the company of other Caretaker Committee members, assured them that they would be observers of the National Convention of the party.

 

However, he did not say when the Convention would hold. Addressing them, he said: “l wish to congratulate you and your well-deserved appointments as ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “By this new calling, you now have a new role in building relationships and projecting the image of Nigeria in a very positive light.

 

“You are coming at a time when the country is faced with some challenges, especially the security challenge. I have confidence in your individual and your collective capabilities to continue to find solutions to the challenges facing the country and to strengthen the relationships between Nigeria and your host countries.

 

“As the ruling party, APC is deeply concerned and interested in healthy relationships between Nigeria and the international community because a healthy relationship will certainly contribute to the APC administration actualising the party manifesto to improve the lives of Nigerians.

 

“The party will also look forward to a very positive working synergy with your Excellencies in the interest of Nigeria and her citizens.

 

“On this note, I am happy to inform you that the party has agreed to set up a desk office for the purpose of liaising with the non-career Ambassadors. “In this regard, we requested you furnish the National secretariat with the details of your coordinating secretariat.

 

“In a similar vein, the Caretaker has approved your request to attend the national convention of the party.” In his own remarks, the Caretaker Secretary eulogized the person of the Chairman, stating that the party had not known peace until now.

 

 

We are blessed to have a focused and gentle chairman. Before he came on board, we lost ground, but under his leadership, we have regained what we lost and gained more.

 

We had a membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform you Your Excellencies, under his leadership, the APC has moved to about 40 million and above today.

 

“Since the creation of this party, we have never enjoyed peace and tranquility that we are enjoying today. He has brought in some kind of calmness; we are blessed to have him.”

 

Earlier, the leader of the team, High Commissionerdesignate to the Republic of Zambia, Nwanne Ominyi, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leadership for their appointment.

 

He said: “We are ready to discharge our duties to the nation and the party. We shall remain committed to the party, so that in 2023, our victory will be easy. We shall build a strong bond between Nigeria and our hosts.

 

“Our appointment is a call to service and we are aware that the party’s interest supersedes our individual interests

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCAC: Runsewe commends Ikpeazu, Bello, others for donating offices

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday commended the governors of Abia, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau states for donating offices to facilitate the work of the council and promote culture in their respective states. Runsewe said the kind gesture by the governors was an indication of […]
News

Ohanaeze: Igbo’s decision to dump PDP ahead of 2023 irreversible

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Apex Igbo Youth Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), on Wednesday said that the verdict of the Igbo Nation to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 elections was irreversible. OYC in a statement signed by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its Secretary General, described Tuesday’s […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Govs to meet over vaccines, debts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Nigeria governors will hold their first meeting for the year this Wednesday, to take  decisions on the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the inoculation of citizens against the virus. The state chief executives  are also expected to deliberate on the 2002 to 2018 external debts reconciliation. A statement by Abdulrazaque […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica