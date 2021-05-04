APC boasts of 40m membership

…canvasses for healthy Int’l community relationship

With the completion of membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party can now boast of 40 million members.

The party, which stated this yesterday, also said it looks forward to a healthy relationship with the international community in order to solve the challenges facing the country.

The Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni canvassed for the healthy relationship with the International Community, while the secretary of the Caretaker Committee,

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe made the boast of APC’s 40 million membership when the Non Career Ambassadors paid the party a courtesy visit at its National Secretariat in Abuja. Buni, who hosted the Ambassadors in the company of other Caretaker Committee members, assured them that they would be observers of the National Convention of the party.

However, he did not say when the Convention would hold. Addressing them, he said: “l wish to congratulate you and your well-deserved appointments as ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “By this new calling, you now have a new role in building relationships and projecting the image of Nigeria in a very positive light.

“You are coming at a time when the country is faced with some challenges, especially the security challenge. I have confidence in your individual and your collective capabilities to continue to find solutions to the challenges facing the country and to strengthen the relationships between Nigeria and your host countries.

“As the ruling party, APC is deeply concerned and interested in healthy relationships between Nigeria and the international community because a healthy relationship will certainly contribute to the APC administration actualising the party manifesto to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“The party will also look forward to a very positive working synergy with your Excellencies in the interest of Nigeria and her citizens.

“On this note, I am happy to inform you that the party has agreed to set up a desk office for the purpose of liaising with the non-career Ambassadors. “In this regard, we requested you furnish the National secretariat with the details of your coordinating secretariat.

“In a similar vein, the Caretaker has approved your request to attend the national convention of the party.” In his own remarks, the Caretaker Secretary eulogized the person of the Chairman, stating that the party had not known peace until now.

We are blessed to have a focused and gentle chairman. Before he came on board, we lost ground, but under his leadership, we have regained what we lost and gained more.

We had a membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform you Your Excellencies, under his leadership, the APC has moved to about 40 million and above today.

“Since the creation of this party, we have never enjoyed peace and tranquility that we are enjoying today. He has brought in some kind of calmness; we are blessed to have him.”

Earlier, the leader of the team, High Commissionerdesignate to the Republic of Zambia, Nwanne Ominyi, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leadership for their appointment.

He said: “We are ready to discharge our duties to the nation and the party. We shall remain committed to the party, so that in 2023, our victory will be easy. We shall build a strong bond between Nigeria and our hosts.

“Our appointment is a call to service and we are aware that the party’s interest supersedes our individual interests

