APC, Buhari: Failure as badge of courage

Each time I see President Muhammadu Buhari’s picture either in the newspaper or on television, I see the picture of a man who is battling with self confidence. His demeanor is awfully unimpressive.

His attitude is patently withdrawn. It’s like a man who is counting his days to exit the corridor of power or a comedian whose jokes are no longer eliciting laughter from the crowd, waiting for the curtain to drop as a face saving measure. When I saw the president at the Kano airport penultimate week, I could readily understood why the country is in dire straits.

President Buhari undoubtedly never bargained for this ridicule that his government has wrought on his self acclaimed integrity status.

He never knew that the responsibility of leading a new age Nigeria in the 21st century is different from his military dogmas of the early eighties. When President Buhari was seeking to lead Nigeria, I was wondering what blueprint he had in stock for the people.

When in 2015 he came on the APC’s platform, a manifesto was in place. Today, that manifesto has been swept under APC’s babariga.

President Buhari has become a lost president in the wilderness of ideas, practically unable to find urgent solutions to our present problems and predicaments. To state that the president is a failure is an understatement.

He lacks the skills to lead. He lacks the know-how, the grit, the command, the capacity to chart a roadmap out of our present morass. Some of his cabinet ministers are square pegs in round holes, cut and paste ministers that lack the ingenuity to lead contemporary discourse in their different ministries.

Go and check out their disciplines and course of study, you would marvel at the inappropriateness of their appointment in the first place. The Buhari presidency has become one of manifest failures upon failures on all fronts, with all indices of growth scoring F9, at a time when we should be thinking outside the box to sail out of murky waters loaded with crocodiles.

Just take a sampler: insecurity policy and architecture, zero. Economic policy, F9. After the 2019 general election, its adhoc conditional cash transfer or trader money, has ceased. Infrastructural policy, F9. Aside from over prized intervention in the railway sector, our roads infrastructure are still in their decayed and very ridiculous state.

Our health sector is zero. Doctors have been on strike for over three weeks running, with no end in sight. People are dying daily in our hospitals because doctors are not on ground to attend to their needs.

Our education sector is suffering from kwashiorkor, for lack of desirable budgetary allocation aside from Lecturers strike that often kills the morale of the average learner.

Saudi officials made a mockery of Nigeria last week, when they stopped by to pick our doctors at the “strike station” to integrate them into Saudi economy.

Sheraton Hotels Abuja became a mini-stadium when doctors and other health officials came out in droves to seek alternative measures to their precarious situation under a government that cares less about their plight. Medical Consultants were hunting for jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Within a week, reality in Nigeria further degenerates into a helpless situation. A senator’s son was killed in Kaduna, two officers were killed in the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), while a Major in the Nigeria Army was kidnapped. Killings are no longer strange scenarios in Nigeria. Under President Buhari, they have become the normative order.

In Jos, Plateau State, it has been one theatre of blood after the other. It has become a killing field. While Nigerians waited in vain to hear from their president, the only voice we heard, condemned Governor Samuel Ortom’s lamentations. That was the end of story. The real reasons for such lamentations were never addressed.

That is President Buhari at his essential best. I am almost tempted to state that we do not have a true representative president that can offer the leadership we require in a 21st century Nigeria. While others are talking about space technology and creating another world, President Buhari is talking about long forgotten grazing routes, such out of fashion, crude methods of grazing that speaks to our barbarity.

How ridiculous!! Cows are still being cultivated in the forest in the name of grazing. Nomadic herdsmen have become kings of the forest. They speak with notorious confidence as they claim ownership of lands anywhere their flocks drift to. Cows are lords under President Buhari’s government.

They roam the streets of Abuja, even around the precinct of the Aso Villa, with magisterial relish. They liter their dungs along the well paved streets of Abuja and destroy beautiful greenery that spices up the beauty of nature.

They force vehicular movement to slow down each time the cows are crossing the highways. The cows walk majestically with their herders as if to rub it on our faces that, “we are in charge”.

That is the level this old man has taken the country. In a jet age when ranching has become modernised for more productivity, the cow is still being exploited as a “beast of burden”, travelling thousands of kilometers from the North to the South, searching for greener pastures.

They destroy farmlands, rape our women, kidnap our men, collect ransom, and often kill them when the ransom is being delayed. That is Buhari’s presidency.

Nigeria, under President Buhari has become a rolling stone that gathers no moss. Nepotism is heavy on his shoulders. Selective amnesia is the main item on his menu list. Favouritism dominates his thought process.

Monologue is his thematic preoccupation. “ We will crush them” is the usual rhetorics. Security meetings are held behind closed doors, but when the doors are opened, what we get are increased incidences of kidnap, insurgency, and banditry. The insecurity is killing foreign direct investment. Our national savings have been frittered away by corruption.

Debt burden is weighing us down. Lack of creativity has killed our sense of seeking for veritable options to contend with the challenges.

Nigerians are agonising every hour and minute in the hands of poor economic interventionistic measures. Suffering has dominated the nook and cranny of the country. Killings are predominant. Kidnapping has made our highways unsafe. The military is overstretched.

The Police have become helpless. The policemen and soldiers are also victims of kidnapping. Nobody is safe. The president sits in the protective walls of Aso Villa, drinking tea, and leaving us to wail and sink. The South-East has become an endangered zone.

No thanks to IPOB and security agents confrontations. The North-West zone is an endangered specie. No thanks to armed banditry and kidnappers. Governor Masari of Katsina had to call for self defence, borne out of frustration and inaction from the Daura-born president.

The North-East zone is still at boiling point in the hands of insurgents. Parts of Nigeria, I understand, are being controlled by the insurgents.

The North- Central zone has become a theatre of blood and human carnage. Dead bodies have become the sounds and fury of a people that are being pummelled by armed bandits and unknown gunmen. Niger, Benue and Plateau have become cinema house of horror.

The country is being unconsciously dismembered by those who seek for blood, without a tactical response from our tired, fatigued old man president. You see them hurrying to hold security meetings, you would almost conclude that solutions are in sight.

The next second, blood will liter the floor, the field, our homes and our farmlands. You see well-dressed, military officers with their starched uniforms, red neck, battling to offer solution. It often ends like a drop in the ocean. Funding has become an issue.

The last Service Chiefs allegedly plummeted the finances of the military, literarily left a system that was steeped in financial malfeasance. They were gifted ambassadorial postings as a recreational relish to serenade their tired bones. An Afghanistan scenario beckons with the passing of each day, as the bandits are becoming more daring in their adventure. This is where an incompetent president has taken the country. If all these issues do not represent failures, then what are they?

The name, General Muhammadu Buhari, that used to be feared and celebrated by his supporters, has become one of a poisoned chalice. It does not resonate hope, integrity and honesty any more. It now radiates hypocrisy, ostentatious showmanship and infamy. Where is that General Buhari that we all rallied round in 2015, campaigned vigorously for to assume the leadership rostrum?

Where is he and all the promises of eldorado? Where is he? Where is this failure coming from? They blame PDP for the rots in the nation, but when PDP chieftains defect to the president’s party, the APC, red carpets are rolled out with fanfare at the president’s office.

Their earlier allegations of fraud are swept under the carpet. This is the terminus. The end of discussion, as we continue to grapple with failures every minute, while the nation drifts away in polarisation and ethnic cleansing. So awful for a nation of flourishing opportunities. But like the biblical footnotes, dry bones, shall surely rise again.

