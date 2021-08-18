APC: Buhari has shown courage to sign PIB Act

With the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the President has shown the courage to do the right thing. Some stakeholders have criticised the President for signing the Bill they believe did not reflect the wishes of the people, especially the Niger Delta zone to law. The APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee commended the President, stating that there was no perfect law. In the statement by the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The APC congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law as passed by the National Assembly, ending the long jinx which has seen the PIB delayed since early 2000.”

