APC, Buhari have failed Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought the country to its knees in the last six years. PDP said, in its reaction to President Buhari’s independence broadcast, that his admission of the difficulties Nigerians are facing under his admonistration were similar to the situation of the civil war, adding that this has vindicated its stand that the current government is incompetent, confused and the worst in the history of country.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, decried “the horrible situation in the country today.” “This grave assertion brings to mind the ugly images of the civil war; the killings, lawlessness, violence, human rights violations, poverty, hunger, starvation and other horrible situations as also being currently witnessed today under the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led administration. “From Mr. President’s admission, it is clear that he has nobody but himself to blame for the sorry situation in Nigeria under his watch.”

PDP described as pathetic antithesis, Buhari’s attempt to exonerate himself from the situation Nigeria finds itself, and said the claim portrayed desperation to parry blame for the consequences of the misrule of his administration. “It is appalling that in his speech, President Buhari had no concrete assurance on how to revamp our economy and how to end acts of terrorism in our country. “Instead, the speech, as usual, dwelt on empty claims that have no bearing with the actual situation in the country.”

