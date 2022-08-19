APC: Buhari not Chair of Presidential Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the chairman of the Campaign Council as alleged by some media houses.

The PCC, stating this on Friday, urged the public to disregard the list of members of the council being circulated on social media and published by some online news platforms.

According to the statement from the Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Mr. Bayo Onanuga the list is not authorized and it is unofficial.

Onanuga said the leadership of APC and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will formally unveil the campaign council in due time.

He noted that the party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate and urged the media to exercise more restraint in dissemination of information that are not correct.

While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure are still being put together in consultation with the APC governors and other party stakeholders.

It would be recalled that an online medium on Thursday had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari is the chairman of the PCC, with other party members appointed in different positions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...