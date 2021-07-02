News

APC: Building collapse alert scare staff, journalists

Members of staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and journalists were yesterday thrown into panic over an alert of a crack in the building of the party’s National Secretariat, which is located at No. 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.The alert of the building crack came from a senior staff of the party, who alerted the staff to vacate the building as he had noticed a crack.

According to eyewitnesses, the rumours started at about 5.10pm, when a senior party man was seen shouting on top of his voice from the fourth floor, calling on all staff to quickly vacate the building due to a shaking in the building.

His shout attracted party staff, journalists, visitors and security men scampering for safety. It was unclear what could have been responsible for the alleged crack in the building as people were running helter-skelter for their lives. According to a report by one of the members of staff, “The rumour had it that some parts of the building were shaking and everyone had to take cover thereby forcing everyone outside the secretariat.” As at the time of filing this report, many staff and others working in the big building did not return there for the day and the party had not issued any official report confirming or refuting the crack alert.

