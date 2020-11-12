Politics

APC: Buni Committee receives support from N’West

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday received backing from the North West zone of the party.

The Caretaker Committee has been under criticisms from some party members, with them threatening court action against the Committee.

But reacting Thursday, the Chairman of the APC North West Forum and Chairman of Sokoto State APC Chapter, Isa Sadiq Acida said: “We the North Western States’ APC Chairmen comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna, wish to express our unflinching support and confidence in the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“We acknowledge and commend the committee’s efforts at repositioning the party.

“We are particularly pleased to note the committee’s strides in reconciling the various interest groups in the party and its commitment to ensure adequate compensation for party supporters, who have continued to toil for its success.

“We are equally aware of the Committee’s desire to produce an authentic National Membership Register for the party.

“We therefore wish to call on all well-meaning members of the party to support the National Caretaker Committee; in order to place the All Progressives Congress on a sound footing for continued electoral success at all levels, now and in the foreseeable future.”

