APC: Buni denies altercation with Senate President

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker /Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has denied any rift between him and the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Buni also stated that any presidential ambition now by anyone is disloyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. A daily newspaper had reported that the two APC chieftains are having disagreement over who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Reacting to the story, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a lead story by a national daily of Friday May 7 captioned “Fresh Crisis in APC as Lawan, Buni Bicker over 2023 Presidency. ‘‘It is regrettable and un-imaginable that a National Daily could resort to junk journalism to publish a false, delusive, fallacious and a misleading figment of somebody’s imagination.”

