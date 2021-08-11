APC: Buni inaugurates Ward Congress Appeal Committees

Amidst criticisms, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated Appeal Committees for the recently-conducted Ward Congresses.

The Secretary of the Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe conducted the inauguration at Buhari House, the APC National Secretariat on behalf of Governor Buni.

Speaking, AkpanUdoedehe said: “Dear Party Leaders, on behalf of the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, I welcome you to the National Secretariat of our great Party and to this very important occasion.

“In the past few days, the media space has been filled with commentaries on the Supreme Court judgment in Jegede v. Akeredolu, with persons who should know better, coming out with very malicious and self-serving opinions, just to play on the gullibility of the public, while forgetting that our party is made up of very intelligent, sound and intellectually proficient persons who have seen beneath their grandstanding.

“The majority judgment of the Supreme Court has strengthened the position of the CECPC and our Chairman. The minority judgment serves only for academic purposes, nothing more.

“The Attorney General of the Federation is the chief law officer of the federation has stated that we are on firm ground and advised that we proceed with the processes of the Congresses.

“The Progressives Governors Forum through their extensive legal apparatchik have x-rayed the generality of the issues in their meeting of 8/8/2021 and have re-affirmed their support to the CECPC and urged the CECPC to proceed with the Congresses as scheduled.

“It is trite to note that, the Congresses to produce our party organs across had commenced on the 31st of July, 2021 and you will agree with me that it went substantially well.

“However, it is expected that where ever and whenever there’s a competition, of course, there is bound to be contestations.

“Therefore as an organisation based on rules and procedures, avenues and channels must be provided for party members who are dissatisfied with the processes, to ventilate their grievances through an internal mechanism, hence this Wards Congresses Appeals Committee in the circumstance of this exercise.”

