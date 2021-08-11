News

APC: Buni inaugurates Ward Congress Appeal Committees

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Amidst criticisms, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated Appeal Committees for the recently-conducted Ward Congresses.

The Secretary of the Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe conducted the inauguration at Buhari House, the APC National Secretariat on behalf of Governor Buni.

Speaking, AkpanUdoedehe said: “Dear Party Leaders, on behalf of the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, I welcome you to the National Secretariat of our great Party and to this very important occasion.

“In the past few days, the media space has been filled with commentaries on the Supreme Court judgment in Jegede v. Akeredolu, with persons who should know better, coming out with very malicious and self-serving opinions, just to play on the gullibility of the public, while forgetting that our party is made up of very intelligent, sound and intellectually proficient persons who have seen beneath their grandstanding.

“The majority judgment of the Supreme Court has strengthened the position of the CECPC and our Chairman. The minority judgment serves only for academic purposes, nothing more.

“The Attorney General of the Federation is the chief law officer of the federation has stated that we are on firm ground and advised that we proceed with the processes of the Congresses.

“The Progressives Governors Forum through their extensive legal apparatchik have x-rayed the generality of the issues in their meeting of 8/8/2021 and have re-affirmed their support to the CECPC and urged the CECPC to proceed with the Congresses as scheduled.

“It is trite to note that, the Congresses to produce our party organs across had commenced on the 31st of July, 2021 and you will agree with me that it went substantially well.

“However, it is expected that where ever and whenever there’s a competition, of course, there is bound to be contestations.

“Therefore as an organisation based on rules and procedures, avenues and channels must be provided for party members who are dissatisfied with the processes, to ventilate their grievances through an internal mechanism, hence this Wards Congresses Appeals Committee in the circumstance of this exercise.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC records three new deaths as COVID-19 fatality toll hits 1,111

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,111. With the latest figure, Nigeria recorded exactly 100 deaths within the past four weeks. As of August 28, the death toll stood at 1,011 with no new fatality recorded for that day, but […]
News

Demolition: Nigeria won’t engage Ghana in street fight – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana over demolition of some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Ghana’s capital, Accra. Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, had on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in […]
News

TCN records enhanced all-time peak of 5,552.80MW

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has successfully transmitted an enhanced all-time peak of 5,552.80 Mega Watts (MW) on Wednesday at 8.15pm. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on yesterday. Mbah said that this latest all-time peak transmitted, surpassed the last peak generation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica