APC: Buni meets with Bello, other CECPC members

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday met with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and other members of the CECPC.

Governor Bello had acted as chairman of the CECPC, when Buni was on medical vacation.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Buni said: “You know that since I travelled the party has not stopped. His Excellency has done very well in managing the affairs of the party. We had hereto discussed the issues going forward. We are now at the finishing line in the preparations for our National Convention which is at hand on March 26. We are putting heads together to achieve this task ahead. I want to emphasise that the March 26 National Convention is sacrosanct.”

However, the secretary to the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe was absent at the meeting.

Asked why Akpanudoedehe was absent at the meeting, Buni said: “You know that this is not a formal meeting of the committee. These members of the CECPC just came to welcome me back to the country and wish me well after returning from a medical trip outside the country. So, it is not a formal meeting that one will ask whether the secretary is here or not. However, he was in the house earlier today.”

In his remarks the Niger State governor said: “For the past one week, I have been Acting as the chairman of CECPC and what I can tell you is that we made lots of progress towards our convention like we saw in the inauguration of the State Chairmen, adopted some of the zoning formula, and some of the decisions of the CECPC taken before he left the country. I can tell you for free that in the last one week, we have ensured that we are good to go for the convention.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...