APC: Buni meets Yari, Marafa, others over Zamfara crisis 

Yobe State Governor and Chairman All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni Monday met with the former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, former governorship aspirant, Senator Kabiru Marafa and other stakeholders over the crisis of APC in the state. The meeting was held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Buni speaking about the meeting said: “As you can see today, we are able to achieve reconciliation of our stakeholders in Zamfara State and by extension is the reconciliation of the entire Zamfara APC as a family.

“With this we have achieved a milestone as Caretaker Committee of this great party, our primary mandate being reconciliation of our members across the country and rebuilding and repositioning of this party at all levels.”

It will be recalled that Zamfara APC has been in crisis since 2015, after the Congresses of the APC in the state.

The crisis was alleged to have contributed largely to the loss of APC in the state in the 2019 general election.

Speaking after the meeting, the former governor of Zamfara State, said: “We are here on this important mission which I need not tell you what happened in Zamfara State in the past two years but you can see where we are.

“This meeting lasted for not less than two to three hours and alot of things have been discussed but the most important of what is being discussed, understanding our coming together is paramount for any success now and in the future. We have built this party from zero level to where we are and Zamfara has ever remain ANPP- APC State and what led to that success is our coming together.

“So that togetherness is what we’re working to achieve in the future and this is the starting point. This is not symbolic, it’s real that we understand all of us are human beings bound to make mistakes and that mistakes can be corrected so that we can come together to achieve a target and go and bring back our party to limelight in the state and also to maintain in the center.

“A lot of things have been said but the most important thing is we are together and this is the begining and what happened in the past will never repeat itself.”

Also speaking Marafa said: “I am delighted to be here because reconciliation is an integral part of every human endeavour. Like the previous speaker said we are all human beings and we make mistakes and when mistakes happen, it is left for you to use it either as a source of strength or weakness.

“I hope our own mistake will serve as a source of strength for all of us and for APC itself especially and the country in general. Our country is facing very serious challenges.

“Our party was given an unprecedented support that has never been given any party in Nigeria and we owe the party and Mr President a duty to support them and support Mr President to deliver especially for us coming from Zamfara State and the North West in particular we are facing very serious problems and for that reason I think no amount of effort will be too much.”