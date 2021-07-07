APC: Buni’s caretaker bows, continues registration in Imo, Rivers, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has bowed to the recommendations of the Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, as it continues to register more members in Imo, Rivers, Ogun and Kwara states.

The registration and revalidation appeal committee had asked the caretaker committee to take the complaints in the above states seriously. The Secretary to the committee and former APC Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, who presented the report to the committee said: “Most of the complaints forwarded to the committee were minor issues; however, there was the need to look into the issues raised in Kwara, Ogun, Imo and Rivers states.”

However, the caretaker committee yesterday in response to registration appeal committee in a statement from its Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “Following the recommendation of the membership registration appeals committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of the party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers states.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update in the four states will continue for two weeks. “Those who have not been registered in these states can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and conventions.”

