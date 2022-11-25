APC BVAS’ rejection: We’re vindicated – CUPP

The Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has been vindicated by its intelligence report of plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig next year’s general elections. Also, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, said the ruling party is taking Nigerians back to antiquity by its rejection of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

However, CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere, had on Monday, raised alarm that the APC was harvesting account details of over 10 million Nigerians with a view of compromising them during next year’s elections. Ugochinyere in a statement yesterday, said the report of the rejection of the BVAS Machine and electronic transmission of results by the APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu has vindicated the opposition coalition that the ruling party is planning to rig next year’s elections. Ugochinyere maintained that the plot to sack Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is still being hatched.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...