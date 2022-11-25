News Top Stories

APC BVAS’ rejection: We’re vindicated – CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has been vindicated by its intelligence report of plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig next year’s general elections. Also, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, said the ruling party is taking Nigerians back to antiquity by its rejection of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

However, CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere, had on Monday, raised alarm that the APC was harvesting account details of over 10 million Nigerians with a view of compromising them during next year’s elections. Ugochinyere in a statement yesterday, said the report of the rejection of the BVAS Machine and electronic transmission of results by the APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu has vindicated the opposition coalition that the ruling party is planning to rig next year’s elections. Ugochinyere maintained that the plot to sack Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is still being hatched.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Agric firm assures investors of positive return on investments

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Farmnow has assured its investors that it would ensure food security, wealth preservation and adequate return on investments in spite of the challenges arising from insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic which have affected almost all sectors of the economy. It noted that farming has been hampered by bandits, kidnappers and poor economic situation in the country […]
News Top Stories

2023: Atiku in dilemma over S’East

Posted on Author Geoffrey Ekenna

A former Vice President and a presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, is currently in a dilemma over the position of the South-East geo-political zone that it was its turn to produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Atiku, who had previously failed in the presidential race in […]
News

Malami: Why we’ve not obeyed court order unfreezing #EndSARS protesters’ bank accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has given reasons why the Nigerian government has yet to obey Wednesday’s court order to unfreeze bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters. A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the accounts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica