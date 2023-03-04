APC calls for resignation of Emefiele, Malami for misleading Buhari on Naira policy

Following the Supreme Court judgement on the Naira redesign that the old naira notes are legal tender till December 31, 2023, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-west is calling for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. In a statement yesterday, the Vice chairman of the APC in the North-west, Salihu Lukman, said it was unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled into “illegality and abuse of executive power. “Therefore, if indeed, the cashless policy of the federal government was supposedly designed to conform with extant legal provisions of the Nigerian Federation, now that it turned out in the direct opposite, both the CBN Governor, Mr. Emefiele and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Malami should accept the limitations of both their knowledge of the law and commitment to democracy by resigning from their respective offices forthwith. “Rule of law is fundamental to democracy and individuals who flagrantly violate the laws or promote acts that breach the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria must not be tolerated. “We call on Nigerians to take note of the fact that the crusade against the federal government’s cashless policy was led by APC, not minding the attempt to sensationally politicise it to the benefit of opposition political parties and their candidates in this election season. “It is gratifying that Nigerians resisted the antics of subversive politicians who wanted to use such crude methods, including inflicting untold hardship and pains on Nigerians to provoke citizens into voting against the APC during the February 25 presidential and national assembly.’’

