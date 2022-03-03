News

APC came to power unprepared, says Saraki

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power unprepared. The 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi. According to the former Kwara State governor, his ex-party (APC) doesn’t have any blueprint to change the country. Saraki, who was represented by the former National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said: “It’s all lies because we haven’t seen the rice available with low price.

The APC is not a political party but an opportunist who came to power unprepared and with empty promises to Nigerians.” Baraje, who said Kebbi State belongs to the PDP but being ruled by the APC, described Kebbi as the father of the PDP. “Bukola is a product of one Nigeria as his father was an astute nationalist who believes in one Nigeria and Saraki’s monumental achievements as Governor and Senate President speaks for him,” he added.

 

