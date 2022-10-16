APC campaign: Battling through discord on PCC, manifesto

Weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) campaign time table kicked-off on September 28, the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has neither hit the street, nor constituted his campaign council. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM looks at the challenges that could be inhibiting the party, its candidate and the commencement of the campaign

Despite much that has been done by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Campaign Council, the party and its standard bearer for the presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are yet to flag- off the presidential campaign over the campaign council list and adoption of manifesto.

This was alluded to by the spokesperson of the Campaign Council and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Thursday when he said that the governors, National Working Committee members and the Presidential Campaign Council have agreed to harmonize the issues.

Keyamo, speaking after an emergency meeting of the PGF, NWC and PCC on Wednesday said, “We have set up a small committee charged with the responsibility of reducing our manifesto documents to major highlights in message form we will sell to even the market women, street traders in the most simple language. We don’t want to present to Nigerians a very complicated document that they cannot understand in simple terms.”

He also spoke about the fag- off of the presidential campaign, as he said, “You know that the structure of our campaign involves presidential diary. I have said that our campaign is not going to be like those that they can kick and start like small vehicles. It is maneuvering a 50-ton tanker on a highway and once we hit the highway, it will be in motion and movement.

“Since Mr. President is the chairman of the Campaign Council, we are going to take his diary into consideration in picking and choosing the date. However, we have all virtually agreed to hit the street very soon. We have also agreed on the region we are going to kick-start but I won’t say that now. We have also agreed on all the basic issues. We just want to carry along the leader of the party, Mr President and hit the street.

“We have accommodated all the interest groups in the campaign list. There was virtually no disagreement in the meeting today.”

Since the flag-off of the presidential campaign, the Wednesday meeting was the second in the series of the meetings held by the APC NWC, PGF and PCC. The first was held at the APC National Secretariat, Buhari House when the party failed to flag-off its presidential campaign on September 28 based on the INEC timetable.

In that meeting, the three groups dwelled on the list of the campaign council, which the NWC and the PGF had complained about for its exclusiveness.

At the point the list was released, different opinions came against it. The National Working Committee, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and even the Presidency dissociated themselves from the list, insinuating that it was not inclusive. The difference according to them had been that the PCC was not well constituted and the release of the list was not properly channeled, as was articulated by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu in a personal letter addressed to the presidential candidate of APC.

In that letter that was later refuted by the NWC of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had mentioned some infractions in the composition of the Campaign Council list.

Also, just like Abdullahi Adamu, some party chieftains from the Presidency had accused the campaign council of dropping the names submitted by the Presidency and the governors. A Presidency source said, “They want President Muhammadu Buhari to support and participate in the campaign but they are going against his suggestion and distancing themselves from the achievements of his administration.”

Speaking after the meeting of the PGF, NWC and PCC at Buhari House, the Chairman of the PGF, Senator Atiku Bagudu had said, “Governors of the APC, members of the presidential campaign council visited the Chairman and the NWC members to strategize and discuss on campaign and the chairman briefed us about the party and we appreciated how well our party has been doing in the polity.

“Governors are very very proud of our party, we are very very proud of our party leader, President Muhamadu Buhari, we are very proud of the conventions that produced both our national chairman and our presidential candidate in person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice presidential candidate in the person of Kashim Shettima, we are very proud of the actions of the national chairman and the NWC, we are very proud of the actions of the presidential campaign council. We are happy that we are discussing, even though there were lists – campaign council lists – which the party would have announced. It was a mistake but I am happy that the party is solidly behind our candidate and our party and whatever lists that have come out erroneously, we believe it will be sorted out.”

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu in the meeting said,, “We are very very comfortable, we have established machinery for resolving anything. We are together with the governors forum and NWC. I believe this meeting we had is more than useful to us. For us nothing short of victory and that is the spirit of this meeting.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong said, “We are very happy our party is moving very well.

“Today we have an invitation from the national chairman and that invitation also went to the PGF. So the Progressive Governors Forum also invited the campaign council to a meeting and from there we came here, that is why you can see the meeting came jointly with progressive governors who are also part of the campaign council for proper briefing.”

Weeks after the meeting, the Campaign Council has not been able to release the comprehensive list of Campaign Council or flag-off the Presidential Campaign. A member of the NWC who spoke independently said the PCC is making a so many mistakes that could jeopardize the campaign

He said, “a presidential campaign of a party is being run by the party and not the candidate but here the candidate has hijacked the campaign. In a good system, the party leadership drives the campaign by forming the campaign council with little input from the Presidential candidate of the party. But here, the reverse is the case.

As you also know, our presidential candidate was outside the country as at the time the campaign was to kick-off. The opposition and Nigerians came up with issues of health challenges and medical trips abroad.

The party couldn’t speak on this much but the campaign council because the Presidential candidate seems to be distancing himself from the party and seems to be handing over everything to the campaign Council he constituted. Some of us in the NWC are standing aloof watching what the campaign council becomes and the presidential campaign.

To show how deep the crisis in the campaign council has festered, a report was released that Festus Keyamo, his assignment. The reason according to the report was that Keyamo who is the spokesperson of the APC Presidential campaign Council was de-marketing the present administration of APC. The report hinged the president’s anger on the interviews of Keyamo on national television.

But in a swift reaction the Presidency spokesperson, Garba Shehu issued a statement denying the report. He said the report was fake news aimed to defame the party.

His words: “The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the removal of Festus Keyamo, SAN as a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is fake news. “Both President Buhari and the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are happy with the job Keyamo is doing, and with the general set up of the impending campaign, which has already become an example for other parties.

“We are aware that conspiracy theories are being hatched with a ripple effect to defame our party leaders and hold back the campaign.

Supporters of our candidates should not pay attention to “news” from these fountains of false narratives”. Of a concern also to the ruling APC and its Presidential candidate is the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullifies the nomination of the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola as the APC governorship candidate in the Osun State governorship election which was held in July and was won by the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Some persons have argued that that judgement directly or indirectly affected the emergence of the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu since the Special Convention in which he emerged was organized by the Senator Adamu led National Working Committee that brought in the APC Caretaker Committee chaired by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. In that ruling the Court had submitted that the governor of Yobe State violated the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act by holding two Executive positions at the same time.

The opposition PDP had gone to court seeking the disqualification of the APC Presidential candidate on the grounds that the process that brought him was faulty. However, the PCC, through the spokesperson, Festus Keyamo has responded to the opposition, stating that they cannot enter the Aso Villa through the back door.

According to Keyamo, the case of Oyetola’s nomination and that of the APC Presidential candidate were quite different. Reacting to the PDP position that Tinubu’s nomination was illegal based on Buni’s connection, Keyamo said, “The PDP people are being delusional, if they are looking for an easy way or a back way to the villa, they would not get it by any legal means.

The judgement concerning our Osun State nomination for now is restricted to only Osun State and even on that we are on Appeal in that regards and we are confident that in our Appeal that judgement would be upturned. That judgement does not affect any other nomination rather than Osun State.

It is restricted to Osun State for now and we are confident on Appeal, we are going to upturn it.” Keyamo also spoke of some other legal impediments that PDP would face trying to nullify the Presidential candidate of APC. However, some party members have expressed fears as some lawyers have said the case is a journey in progress.

The major concerns some patty members are having about the campaign of the APC is the health of their Presidential candidate. A party member said, “it is looking obvious that our Presidential candidate might not have the strength to pull through the campaign since he has started avoiding some major engagements.

According to the party member the APC Presidential candidate has avoided two major events where he ought to have showcased his candidature and the party. It would be recalled that the APC Presidential candidate was absent at the Annual Conferences of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN).

Tinubu was also absent at the signing of the Peace Accord for all the Presidential candidates and their parties. Prof. Sam Amadi, Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts had said at a breakfast seminar, organised by Christian Men’s Fellowship, St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, in Abuja that it is anathema for candidates not to speak to electorate, whether for the House of Assembly, Senate, Governor or Presidency.

He said: “The minimum requirements of every candidate are that they would speak to the electorate, not once, twice, thrice but many times. In fact the idea of the campaign is that candidates should spend time going from city to city, just the way the Americans do it. I don’t like the idea of INEC stating when the campaign should start.

It should be once candidates emerge, campaign starts – they should start going round. “It shouldn’t be gathering people together in a place and shouting APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, etc and speak for two to five minutes and then disappear. That is not a campaign. You have to take time to talk to the media, have town hall meetings, address the nation, talk to the electorate in their communities and through their various institutions.”

Prof. Amadi’s position seems to be in variance with the Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Support Group for the North-East, Tijani Tumsah, who said the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the autonomy to decide which events he will attend.

He said, “The presidential candidate will decide which event he will attend and the ones he cannot, he will be ably represented. However, for the kick-off of the APC presidential campaign, the PCC Spokesperson has this to say, “You know that the structure of our campaign involves a presidential diary. I have said that our campaign is not going to be like those that they can kick and start like small vehicles. It is the maneuvering of a 50-ton tanker on a highway and once we hit the highway, it will be motion and movement.

“Since Mr President is the chairman of the Campaign Council, we are going to take his diary into consideration in picking and choosing the date. However, we have all virtually agreed to hit the street very soon.

We have also agreed on the region we are going to kick-start but I won’t say that now. We have also agreed on all the basic issues. We just want to carry along the leader of the party, Mr. President and hit the street. We have accommodated all the interest groups in the campaign list.”

