APC Campaign Council disowns branded wine

The Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has dissociated itself from the viral video of a branded wine for its campaign on social media. In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the group blamed opposition elements for the opposition’s “propaganda to misinform Nigerians”. According to him, the Directorate of Diaspora Affairs is a serious organ of the campaign council that is led by accomplished Nigerians who will never be insensitive to the plight of compatriots battling naira scarcity to brand wines as campaign souvenirs.

 

