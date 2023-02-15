APC Campaign Council disowns branded wine

The Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has dissociated itself from the viral video of a branded wine for its campaign on social media. In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the group blamed opposition elements for the opposition’s “propaganda to misinform Nigerians”. According to him, the Directorate of Diaspora Affairs is a serious organ of the campaign council that is led by accomplished Nigerians who will never be insensitive to the plight of compatriots battling naira scarcity to brand wines as campaign souvenirs.
Related Articles
Fayemi condemns Owo killings
The Governor of Ekiti State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the attack by gunmen in Owo, Ondo State, in which scores of innocentworshipperswere feared killed during a Holy Mass on Pentecost Sunday. Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cocoa ranks as Nigeria’s highest foreign exchange earner in 2021 Q2
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, has disclosed that Nigeria earned N63.18b from cocoa which he said made the commodity the highest foreign exchange earner in the second quarter of 2021 for the country. According to Umakhihe, the development was due to the focus and determination of the Federal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ondo by-election: PDP promises level playing field
Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday promised to create a level playing field for aspirants in the primary ahead of the January 26 Akure North and South House of Representatives bye-election. The Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, denied the reports that they had agreed on a particular candidate for the election. Speaking after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)