APC Campaign Council: We’re determined to wrest power from Obaseki, PDP

The Edo State chapter of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in the state was yesterday inaugurated with a vow to wrest political power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. With the inauguration of Council at the APC Secretariat complex, political and electioneering activities in the state ahead of the September 19 governorship election had been heightened in the state.

This was as the APC governorship flag bearer in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, pledged to ensure and enhance the security and welfare of Edo People APC stalwarts and members of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas and the three Senatorial Districts of the state converged on the Secretariat of the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation to express their support for the party and its candidate. Director-General of the Campaign Council, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe, who performed the inauguration, said that the auspicious moment offered the people of Edo State the opportunity to take their destinies in their hands, and therefore called for joint action towards bringing the state to the path of history.

Esekhaigbe, who insisted that the party and its train would embark on issue-based campaign across the length and breadth of the state to showcase the potentials and programmes of Pastor Ize-Iyamu for the state, however, warned parents to hold their wards and advise them to desist from acts inimical to the peace and unity of the state.

Esekhaigbe, who expressed worry over the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty following the activities of the state government and its agents, noted that security and welfare remain the primary responsibilities of government, stressing that “but in Edo State insecurity has become the order of the day.” He assured the people that the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Ize- Iyamu would implement all issues about security and welfare of the people as well as socio-economic, infrastructural and overall development of the state to the letter. Esekhaigbe said: “We will deliver on our mandate for a better, peaceful and united Edo State. I want to thank you for making me the Isaiah of our time because God asked who will go for us and Isaiah stepped out and said send me Lord I will go.

It is in this spirit that I accepted to prosecute this campaign to its logical conclusion. “Our mission is very clear and definitive to reclaim Osadebey Avenue and God is telling Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governor of Edo State, come November 12, 2020.

