APC Campaign: I can’t speak for Osinbajo, Ameachi, Others -Adamu

At an interactive session with journalists yesterday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said it was not his responsibility to speak for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and other party members for distancing themselves from the Presidential Campaign of the party.

According to Adamu, journalists should be able to reach those persons and ask them why they were not part of the campaign Council of the party. Adamu, who fielded questions from Journalists on the state of the party, also revealed that the Caretaker Committee of the party led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni left a debt of N7.5 billion as legal fees.

The National Chairman explained that the former Directors of the party were replaced because the National Working Committee discovered that they didn’t have financial discipline. He also said the party introduced payment of staff salary by cheque because they want to weed off ghost workers in the party. He explained that when it comes to payment of salaries, they would be having 200 and above staff but on ground they would not have that number, the reason they introduced bank cheque payment. All the Directors inherited by the National Working Committee were sacked and new ones were employed. Adamu, reacting to the issue of Osinbajo, Ameachi distancing themselves from the Presidential Campaign, said that question should be directed to them.

