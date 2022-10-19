APC Campaign: Lalong, Adamu, others meet behind closed-door

Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; his Deputy Director General, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday evening met with APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The meeting that lasted for two hours was held at the APC National Secretariat, Buhari House. After the meeting, Lalong who declined to speak to the Press said it was a private meeting.

The campaign coun- cil, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of APC and the National Working Committee had last week met at the Transcorp in Abuja.

In that meeting, APC National Chairman was absent. Also at the Secretarait while the meeting was ongoing was the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke and the Director General of Diaspora Commission, who I also a member of the PCC, Hon. Abike Dabire.

A source revealed that the meeting was to tidy the Campaign Council list before the final release this week. The source said that the Campaign Council and the NWC were likely to release the list this Friday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...