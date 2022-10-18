APC Campaign: PCC DG, Adamu, others meet close door

Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Deputy Director General, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday evening met with the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore. The meeting that lasted for two hours was held at the APC National Secretariat, Buhari House.

After the meeting, Lalong who declined to speak to the press said it was a private meeting.

The Campaign Council, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors of APC and the National Working Committee had last week met at the Transcorp in Abuja. In that meeting, APC National Chairman was absent.

Also at the Secretariat while the meeting was ongoing was the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke and the Director General of Diaspora Commission, who is also a member of the PCC, Hon. Abike Dabire.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...