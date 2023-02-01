News

APC candidate promises to revive Nigercem

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has vowed to revive the Nigeria Cement Industry (NIGERCEM) located in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state. The industry has been in comatose for decades, with over 5,000 workers rendered jobless.

The incumbent Governor, Dave Umahi, tried to revive the company but to no avail. However, Nwifuru while speaking yesterday at APC rally in Ezillo, headquarters of Ishielu Local Government Area, said Umahi took him to China where he has acquired knowledge on how to make the industry work.

 

Our Reporters

