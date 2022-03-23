APC cannot afford to go into 2023 elections with a divided house –Ndume

North West banditry is a tribal war between Fulani, Hausa

Ali Ndume is the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the leadership crisis in the ruling party, the 2023 presidential election, insecurity in the North East, raging banditry conflict in the North West, among others issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your take on the developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC); do you think that there are fears about the March 26 convention and who is your favourite candidate for the chairmanship position?

First of all, what is happening in the party is really unfortunate and also worrisome but this is not unusual in politics because it is all about interest. The concern was about the interest of individuals being allowed to override the general interest of the party. But fortunately, the president, who is the leader of the party, has responded by issuing a statement.

As for the candidate, we have passed that stage because the candidates have shown interest and it is in the constitution of the party that there are three ways in which you do elections into various offices. One is by consensus, the second one is by indirect election and the other option is by direct election.

We haven’t gotten there. The leadership is still talking and the president is in charge.

So, I am very hopeful that with the recent development, especially the statement issued by the president. I think we will get everybody into line and do the right thing.

So, for a preferred candidate, the candidates who have indicated interest depends on where the chairmanship is zoned to and I am aware but not really sure that the party candidature for national chairman has been zoned to the North Central. If that is the case, we have about four candidates or five contesting for that position.

Of course, my position is that the best candidate for the party at this time is somebody who can actually stand as a man of his own, a man who cannot be manipulated, a man who can talk to everybody, a man who can serve as a leader or father to all, so that he can get the people around, listen to them and take a decision based on what would be better for all of us.

What are the dangerous areas ahead of the convention?

The small problems we have previously, I think have been resolved as a result of the president’s nature. Our president is an introvert and somebody who expects everybody to do things the way he does it or the way he thinks.

And he gets surprised if people do the wrong thing, especially if it is deliberate but he normally stands up for before things get out of hand and I think that was what he did. I don’t want us to be talking about individuals and candidates because it is not going to help matters but we all in APC know that among those candidates, who have indicated interest, including Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who came into the race lately.

Everybody knows why he came into that race and we all agree and know that in every party, if there is leadership as we have in APC, then what the leader indicates or what the generality of the people indicate is normally what will prevail.

So, we will cross the bridge, when we get there, but I am of the view that it is not just possible to say that the president would not be interested in who becomes the national chairman of the party.

I for once would go with any candidate that the president prefers and it is not possible under this circumstance for the president not to be interested in the candidate that would be our national chairman or even our presidential candidate.

It is not done like that, so we are waiting and we will go with the preferred candidate of Mr. President.

Since you said that you would go with the preferred candidate of Mr. President, is it safe to say that the president has been misled a lot lately as regards the crisis in APC?

I don’t think so. Actually, the president is a listening person and he listens to both sides. What you are talking about is actually like strange to me because I am not aware of two groups in the governors’ forum but if that is the case, if you have 19 people on one side and four people on the other side and we are in a democracy,

you know that the voice of the 19 or position of the 19 would prevail.

The four can have their say but definitely the 19 would have their way. I think the 19 are people like me, who would go with what the president prefers. The president is the leader of our party and the president of the country and the commander in chief. And as I said, the president cannot say that it doesn’t matter who becomes the national chairman.

That is not the case and even Adams Oshiomhole, our previous chair man, the president’s input determined his emergence as our national chairman then.

Even Governor Mai Mala Buni, he was the president’s choice for whatever reason and we agreed. And Buni has done well except for this little snag, which I think would be fixed and we would move on because we cannot afford to go into the election with a divided house.

Of course, we have 19 governors on one side and then only four on the other side, so I think it is easier for us to get over that and at worst, democracy would prevail because 19 against four means that the 19 will have their way, while four will have their say.

Beyond the convention, would it be correct to say that effectively, the APC has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the South?

I am one of those who were first to advocate for a power shift because it is in the interest of justice, peace and fairness for the South to produce the next president. I have said it before that in the South, we have three geopolitical zones, the South- South, South-East and South-West.

So, it is now left for those zones to produce the candidate or have the candidate that will run. So far, I think everybody is in support of zoning and it is already agreed in principle to zone the presidency to the South.

Where in the South would depend on the outcome of the presidential convention to be held after the national convention to elect national officials.

What are the factors that will determine where in the South the presidency would go to?

I don’t know about that actually because when Buhari emerged as our presidential candidate in 2014, the presidency was zoned in principle to the North. Buhari and Rabiu Kwankwaso from North-West contested; Atiku from North-East also participated and late Sam Nda-Isaiah from the North Central also contested.

It was only Rochas Okorocha that I can say participated but not contested because as of then, he already had his governorship ticket, despite the fact that it has been zoned to the North.

But he had the right to participate and he did participate and when he didn’t win, he went back and picked his gubernatorial ticket. I thank this is what will play out because already aspirants from the South- West have indicated interest and we hear of names.

In the South-South too, it is the same thing and from the South-East, some aspirants have already indicated their interest to contest for the presidency.

Who would you be supporting among the aspirants; would it be any aspirant that the president supports and what could inform that?

As I told you, Buhari is our leader and president and definitely, he must be the one that is in a better position to support a preferred candidate as his successor. As one of those who supports Mr. President and who some of you even call Buharist,s I won’t go in a different way against Mr. president on that. If the president decides and if I know of his preferred candidate from the South,

I will go with the candidate.

You have been very vocal about the security situation in Nigeria, especially in Borno State, are you satisfied with the claim of the Federal Government that the terrorists have been technically defeated?

Actually, the efforts being put by the government and soldiers on the ground are very encouraging and we have witnessed successes that have led to thousands of the insurgents or terrorists surrendering to the government.

That is an impressive development but if they sustain the tempo now, the war would soon be over. But I keep on saying that war is not cheap, especially where we have to buy all the materials that are used in prosecuting the war from outside in Dollars. You know what our Naira is against the Dollar these days, so it is not cheap.

The army and the other security agencies, to me as the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army and as someone who have interactions with them to know what is going on there, need more equipment, especially more ammunition in order to prosecute the war. If the soldiers have what they need, I can assure you that they can get over this in the shortest possible time.

Let us even say before the rainy season, people would be about to go back to their farmers but the biggest challenge the armed forces are having in this country is equipment, which is grossly inadequate.

Also, the personnel are not adequate. In a population of over 200 million, the Nigerian Army as of now is not up to 200,000 and the Nigerian Police are not up to 400,000.

In fact, the security agencies in Nigeria put together whether Immigration, Civil Defence and all that is not up to one million. In Egypt, their police are over one million and they are half of our population.

I think they are over 100 million people but they have over one million police personnel. We have our youths who are willing to fight for this country and defend and this is what I really don’t understand and I have been talking about it.

Yes, there is a serious and noticeable improvement, and there is hope that this thing can be brought to an end but the Nigerian Army or the armed forces must be equipped properly.

Nigeria has improved in the Global Terrorist Index; we are now ranked number six most terrorized country in the world, what is your comment on that?

The truth of the matter is that there is a noticeable improvement in what the armed forces are doing whether to address the security challenges and the issues of banditry.

Even though the issue of banditry is not yet over but the Nigerian armed forces are after them unlike before when they were the ones that come after the army. So, that rating is not something that I think should be used to judge or to evaluate the performance in the war against terror.

But what we see on the ground is our judgement; not what people will sit down in a hotel, collate data and then publish it as what you call Global Terrorist Index. It is not that it doesn’t work in some places but it is not true and I don’t take the figures seriously, knowing how things work in Nigeria. Where did they get the figures from?

These people don’t go anywhere, they come here collate data, talk to people on the phone and then put their report together and say that Nigeria is number six. That is not true to me because we are always on the ground and we know what is going on and we see what is going on.

If there is an improvement, then there is improvement and if there is no improvement, then there is no improvement. But our situation in Nigeria now; everybody can see it that there is a lot of improvement, especially in Borno State or the North-East that was hit with the issues of terrorism.

For example, in those days, you cannot travel from Maiduguri to my local government; you cannot travel on your own. You have to get an escort but these days, people go about their businesses.

So, there is improvement but as I said, if the Nigerian Army and the other security agencies are given what they want, they will get it done. Those figures that you read, to me, really doesn’t mean that it is what is actually on the ground.

What do you make of the recent attack on the deputy governor of Kebbi State and the killing of 63 members of the state’s vigilant group?

I am more concerned about what happened to the 63 vigilantes that were ambushed and killed by the bandits. The issue of banditry in the North-West is a little bit complicated because it is getting down as a war between the Hausa and the Fulani. The Fulani herders and Hausa farmers are turning it into a tribal war between themselves.

That is very unfortunate. As for the incident in which the deputy governor was attacked, it is also very unfortunate but it goes out to send a signal of how daring these people are becoming.

Initially, I didn’t understand the situation but I develop an interest to know, especially after reading the interview granted by one of the bandit leaders.

I now understood that it is not only about robbing people of their cattle and herds but it has something to do with what he said about blaming the Hausa farmers for killing their people without justification. And they always retaliate and he said they took up arms in order to defend their people from the cattle rustlers.

They are complaining that they are dealing with two groups, one as cattle rustlers that come to rob them off their cattle and then the other one is Hausa farmers that always go after them claiming that their cattle stray into their farms.

It is becoming a matter of concern and I think the government needs to really sit with the two groups and get to the root of the matter and address it. It is not about sending the army to deal with them. I think it has to do with getting the Fulani and the Hausa in that axis to sit down and sort things out.

But the good thing is that if there is a will, there will definitely be away because they have a leadership hierarchy both in the Fulani tribe and also among the Hausa. So, that way is the best to go in order to address this matter because if they attack the bandits, who are now mostly Fulani would now retaliate, especially fighting the vigilantes, who are predominantly Hausa.

Since I’m from the North-East, I know more about terrorist activities but I recently develop an interest and find out what is going on and how to possibly address the matter.

There is need for the leadership of the Hausa in that zone and the Fulani to sit down and sort things out. I think if that is done, we will only be dealing with the issue of cattle rustlers and then the issue of farmers/herders would actually be resolved because we have been living together for a long time.

What is your position on the controversial Section 84(12) requiring public office holders who are interested in political positions to resign even before the primaries of their parties?

To me, I am surprised and I think there is a kind of misunderstanding or misinterpretation of what that section entails to be. The intention of that section is, to my understanding, to stop taking advantage of the delegate kind of election in party primaries.

Some governors will take advantage of the position to incorporate many of the government appointees as delegates to participate in conventions just like other delegates that were elected from either their wards or local governments or states.

So, what that section is saying is that if you are a government employee, unless you participate democratically, you cannot by virtue of your position be a national delegate or be elected as a delegate, not that you will not participate in elections or elective positions. If you want to be a senator, while you are working as a government appointee, you cannot go and elect yourself or cast your vote as a delegate because you are an employee.

But, of course, you can participate in the primaries to become a senatorial candidate but you have to resign according to the constitutional requirement, 30 days before the elections.

Section 84 is intended to exclude government appointees to be delegates or to be elected as a delegate. If you want to be a delegate, then that means you have to relinquish your position or appointment in government.

But the whole thing has been misinterpreted because the constitution is very clear that it is 30 days to election time that you will resign your position. The same constitution says no law that contradicts the constitution is null and void to the extent of that contradiction.

So, I don’t think there is a big deal there. At worse, I think it may require some kind of judicial interpretation but for us in the Senate, that was what it was intended to achieve.

