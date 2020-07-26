APC can’t rig Edo guber poll –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured Edo people that any plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state will fail.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo election, urged the people to borrow a leaf from the people of Rivers State in 2019 and defend their votes.

The governor, who spoke on Saturday at the campaign flag off at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, said APC has no candidate in the election. “Nobody should be afraid, nobody can rig this election.

No man can decide what will happen in Edo State. Today is the end of godfatherism,” the governor said. He reminded the people that the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had told them that the APC candidate cannot be trusted.

Wike thanked the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki for the interest he has for the people of Edo State. Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the votes count in the election.

Tambuwal advised Buhari that even if he has failed in security and corruption, he should try to bequeath a credible electoral system to the PDP government that would take over from him in 2023.

Obaseki assured the people that he would continue the transformation of Edo State if re-elected. “Four years ago, I made a promise to you that we are going to transform Edo State, that Edo is the heart beat of Nigeria.

The transformation of Edo will lead to the transformation of Nigeria and by the grace of God, that is beginning to happen and it must happen in this election,” he said.

The governor reminded them that his administration put them first in everything it had done in the past four years, noting that nothing else matters more to his government than the people.

