News Top Stories

APC can’t rig Edo guber poll –Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured Edo people that any plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state will fail.

 

Wike, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo election, urged the people to borrow a leaf from the people of Rivers State in 2019 and defend their votes.

 

The governor, who spoke on Saturday at the campaign flag off at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, said APC has no candidate in the election. “Nobody should be afraid, nobody can rig this election.

 

No man can decide what will happen in Edo State. Today is the end of godfatherism,” the governor said. He reminded the people that the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had told them that the APC candidate cannot be trusted.

 

 

Wike thanked the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki for the interest he has for the people of Edo State. Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the votes count in the election.

 

Tambuwal advised Buhari that even if he has failed in security and corruption, he should try to bequeath a credible electoral system to the PDP government that would take over from him in 2023.

 

Obaseki assured the people that he would continue the transformation of Edo State if re-elected. “Four years ago, I made a promise to you that we are going to transform Edo State, that Edo is the heart beat of Nigeria.

 

The transformation of Edo will lead to the transformation of Nigeria and by the grace of God, that is beginning to happen and it must happen in this election,” he said.

 

The governor reminded them that his administration put them first in everything it had done in the past four years, noting that nothing else matters more to his government than the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: You’re a frustrated loser, PDP tells Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has described the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as a frustrated loser, and said he was bitter because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to grant him access to Edo State treasury.   PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG), accused Oshiomhole of betraying the […]
News

Reps bar INEC RECs, electoral officers from partisan politics after retirement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

As part of measures to reposition the electoral process in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to ban staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging in partisan politics within five years of engagement, resignation and official relief of duties. Titled;   “A bill for […]
News

FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer to banditry victims in Zamfara

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government yesterday donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: