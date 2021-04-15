APC Caretaker: Buhari’s absence may stall zoning

…says alleged zoning mere speculation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee has said that it cannot zone the party offices and positions in government without President Muhamadu Buhari’s presence. The party, which stated this yesterday in reaction to the zoning of party offices and government positions, distanced itself from alleged zoning seen in the social media. According to the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who gave the reaction on behalf of the Committee, said the Committee had not considered the issue of zoning. AkpanUdoedehe said that the party was concerned on how to gather its data from the registration and revalidation exercise.

Reacting to the alleged zoning, he said, “People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, the last Caretaker Committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that. That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection; how to collect data without making mistake. “We are not going to be pressurized by sentiment and do the wrong thing. “Let me say that zoning is not for the Caretaker Committee alone. It has to do with the President, it has to do with other major stakeholders, it has to do with a lot of people. “I want to mute the speculation.

The list is not from us (Caretaker Committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such decision will be taken without consulting with the President, without consulting with the governors and other major stakeholders. People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly.”

The zoning, as obtained from the social media, shows: President (South), Vice President (North), Senate President (South) Deputy Senate President (North), House of Reps Speaker (North), House of Reps Deputy Speaker (South). For the party offices, the alleged zoning states: National Chairman (North), National Secretary (South), National Treasurer (South), Financial Secretary (North), Legal Officer (North), Welfare Officer (South), Auditor (North), National Youth Leader (South) National Woman Leader (South) Publicity Secretary (South) and Persons With Disability PWD Leader (South).

