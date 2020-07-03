News

APC Caretaker Committe members meet Tinubu

In a move to pacify aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party. The Committee members led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, visited the Bourdillon home of Tinubu in Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday New Telegraph gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was expected to give update on the management of Covid- 19 in Lagos, had to hurriedly call off the press briefing on the pandemic scheduled to hold at his Marina official residence.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the meeting held couldn’t be ascertained as the leader of the delegation was still being expected to speak to journalists on the issues. Others chieftains of the party that attended the meeting included Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC , Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

