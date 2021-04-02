APC Caretaker Committee bows to pressure, extends membership registration

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has succumbed to pressure from members by extending the ongoing membership registration and revalidation for another 3 weeks. The secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe announced the extension yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja. Both the State APC Chairmen and some youths had demanded for the extension of the exercise. Udoedehe, announcing the extension, said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration/ Revalidation and Update Exercise was scheduled to terminate on March 31st, 2021.”

Writing on the extension, he said, “the audit of the reports received from the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows: Most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.” Adducing reason for the extension, AkpanUdoedehe said,” an avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives. “The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), under the leadership of Hon. Mai Mala Buni, had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline.

However, it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity. “Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks.” The state APC Chairmen Forum had, on Wednesday night, demanded for the extension of the registration. The chairman of the Forum, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, who briefed the media in Abuja said, “We have seen tremendous turnout of Nigerians and the mass increase in the party strength in the last few months. And it is only proper that we allow the exercise to progress to the best of conclusion.

