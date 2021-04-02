News

APC Caretaker Committee bows to pressure, extends membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has succumbed to pressure from members by extending the ongoing membership registration and revalidation for another 3 weeks. The secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe announced the extension yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja. Both the State APC Chairmen and some youths had demanded for the extension of the exercise. Udoedehe, announcing the extension, said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration/ Revalidation and Update Exercise was scheduled to terminate on March 31st, 2021.”

Writing on the extension, he said, “the audit of the reports received from the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows: Most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.” Adducing reason for the extension, AkpanUdoedehe said,” an avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives. “The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), under the leadership of Hon. Mai Mala Buni, had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline.

However, it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity. “Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks.” The state APC Chairmen Forum had, on Wednesday night, demanded for the extension of the registration. The chairman of the Forum, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, who briefed the media in Abuja said, “We have seen tremendous turnout of Nigerians and the mass increase in the party strength in the last few months. And it is only proper that we allow the exercise to progress to the best of conclusion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S/South PDP mourns with A’Ibom Gov over party chair’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The South-south Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Obih, visited the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Friday to sympathise with him on the death of the state PDP Chairman, Late Obong Udo Ekpenyong . Recounting the loss of the state party Chairman, during […]
News

NCDC announces 113 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of CCOVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,388. The NCDC made this known on Friday night via its official Twitter handle, and also disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 10 states including the (FCT). “On […]
News

COVID-19: India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

Posted on Author Reporter

    India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world’s biggest maker of the drug. The country, with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica