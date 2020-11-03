Politics

APC Caretaker Committee meets, silent over National Convention

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday met but could not take decision on the National Convention of the party.

 

The setting up of the National Convention Planning Committee was said to be part of the agenda of the meeting.

However, after the meeting, the Committee could not speak with the media but issued a statement through the office of the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

 

The statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary stated that the Committee only reviewed its three-month action plan.

 

Nabena in the statement said: “The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Tuesday at the Party’s National Secretariat and reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three (3) months action plan.”

 

According to him, the Committee reviewed registration, update, revalidation of the Party’s nationwide membership register.

 

Also it looked into National Execitive Committee (NEC) resolution, directing all aggrieved Party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases and the CECPC further directives that all parties to fully comply with the directive in true spirit of peace and reconciliation.

