APC caretaker committee writes INEC, fixes Ondo primaries

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing members of his committee. Also, the letter informed theCommissionof thescheduled APC governorship primaries in Ondo State fixed for July 20. Theletterdated25thJune, 2020 was signed by Buni and the secretary of the committee, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe. Other members of the caretaker committee as announced by the National Executive Committee of APC are Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from Southwest, Ken Nnamani from South-East, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically-challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, representing Senate, Hon. Akinyemi Olaiderepresenting Houseof Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, AbbaArirepresentingNorth- West, Prof. Tahir Mamman representingNorth-Eastand Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.

The letter reads: “I wish to please inform your Commission that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ourgreatpartyatits8thresumedmeetingonThursday, 25th June, 2020 approved the immediatedissolutionof the National Working Committee (NWC). “The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.” On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked theelectoralempireto“kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.” Meanwhile, some members of the former National Working Committee (NWC) of APC have reacted to their dissolution, sayingtheywere studying the dissolution of the NWC. In a statement signed by Arc. Waziri Bulama and Hilliard Eta, the NWC members said “we note that Chief VictorGiadom hadconvened and conducted virtual meeting purportedly to be a national executive committee, NEC meeting of our party where certain far-reaching resolutionswerepurportedly reached.

Like this: Like Loading...