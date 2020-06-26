News

APC caretaker committee writes INEC, fixes Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing members of his committee. Also, the letter informed theCommissionof thescheduled APC governorship primaries in Ondo State fixed for July 20. Theletterdated25thJune, 2020 was signed by Buni and the secretary of the committee, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe. Other members of the caretaker committee as announced by the National Executive Committee of APC are Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from Southwest, Ken Nnamani from South-East, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically-challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, representing Senate, Hon. Akinyemi Olaiderepresenting Houseof Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, AbbaArirepresentingNorth- West, Prof. Tahir Mamman representingNorth-Eastand Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.

The letter reads: “I wish to please inform your Commission that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ourgreatpartyatits8thresumedmeetingonThursday, 25th June, 2020 approved the immediatedissolutionof the National Working Committee (NWC). “The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.” On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked theelectoralempireto“kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.” Meanwhile, some members of the former National Working Committee (NWC) of APC have reacted to their dissolution, sayingtheywere studying the dissolution of the NWC. In a statement signed by Arc. Waziri Bulama and Hilliard Eta, the NWC members said “we note that Chief VictorGiadom hadconvened and conducted virtual meeting purportedly to be a national executive committee, NEC meeting of our party where certain far-reaching resolutionswerepurportedly reached.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

350 Stranded Nigerians return from UAE, Pakistan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has evacuated 350 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via Twitter, which confirmed this yesterday, said the Nigerians were onboard Emirates Airlines plane. NIDCOM noted that the repatriated citizens would embark on the 14-day selfisolation period to ascertain their COVID-19 status. […]
News

COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal Protective […]
News

Flood: Two killed, 220 houses, properties worth millions destroyed in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and three others seriously injured after a heavy rainfall caused flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State. The flood, which affected 780 people, also affected over 220 buildings and destroyed properties worth about N135.5 million. Our Correspondent on Wednesday learnt that among the buildings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: