APC: Caretaker C’ttee congratulates members over state congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning has congratulated its teeming members on the successful conduct of the Party’s State Congresses across the country.

The committee in statement issued by the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “In adherence to internal democracy and the charge by the leader of our great party,

President Muhammadu Buhari that the party be returned to the people, card-carrying party members came out enmasse to elect executives who will take charge of APC affairs accross the states for the next four years.

“However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so called and purported “parallel” Congresses. To borrow the phrase of one of our esteemed governors, such “parallel” Congresses are mere naming ceremonies.

The purported “parallel” Congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, our Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the State and other Congresses.

“Only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated State Congress Committees are recognised by the Party.

The APC leadership will not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the collective Party’s interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity in our great party.

Like this: Like Loading...