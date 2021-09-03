APC Caretaker C’ttee dares court, inaugurates LG Congress c’ttee

…says litigants against party’ll be sanctioned

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dared the Delta State High Court, as the Secretary of Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe briefed the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Local Government Congress Committee. The Secretary also warned that the party’s hammer would come down hard upon those that have dragged the party to court.

The Delta State High Court had, on Wednesday, ruled that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and other members of the Committee should stop parading themselves as Caretaker committee and stop carrying out functions of APC in that capacity.

The Applicants on the suit had sought “An order of interim injunction of the Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/ Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Plan ning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit; In his ruling, Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro granted seven days order of interim injunction restraining Governor Buni and the CECPC from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021, or any other date, and other Congresses of the APC in Delta State, or parading as National Caretaker Committee of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served, just as he also granted that Governor Buni and others at the national leadership be served originating summons “by means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the All Progressives Congress, at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat at No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, and deeming such service in the circumstances of this case; However, addressing the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Committees yesterday, AkpanUdoedehe said: “I am honoured to welcome you great patriots of our party, the APC.

“The National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Hon. Mai Mala Buni thanks all the Chairmen, Secretaries and members of the various congress committees for volunteering to serve our great party at the time of renewal and re-engineering. “As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court. His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage. “Rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, is legally protected.

We are on solid ground. “Consequently, the CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday July 31, 2021, however, any State Caretaker Committee who swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the designated National Congress Committee of the Party is null, void and of no effect. However, where there are still complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all. “Accordingly, the CECPC hereby directs you all to go and conduct nationwide Local Government (LGA) Congresses on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party.”

