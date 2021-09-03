News

APC Caretaker C’ttee dares court, inaugurates LG Congress c’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuuayim Comment(0)

…says litigants against party’ll be sanctioned

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dared the Delta State High Court, as the Secretary of Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe briefed the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Local Government Congress Committee. The Secretary also warned that the party’s hammer would come down hard upon those that have dragged the party to court.

The Delta State High Court had, on Wednesday, ruled that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and other members of the Committee should stop parading themselves as Caretaker committee and stop carrying out functions of APC in that capacity.

The Applicants on the suit had sought “An order of interim injunction of the Honourable Court restraining the 2nd – 14th Defendants/ Respondents from further acting or parading themselves as the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Plan ning Committee (CECPC) of the 1st Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served in the suit; In his ruling, Justice Onome Marshal Umukoro granted seven days order of interim injunction restraining Governor Buni and the CECPC from conducting the Local Government and State Congresses slated for September 4, 2021, or any other date, and other Congresses of the APC in Delta State, or parading as National Caretaker Committee of the party, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed and served, just as he also granted that Governor Buni and others at the national leadership be served originating summons “by means to wit by serving same on any officer or staff of the All Progressives Congress, at the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat at No. 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, and deeming such service in the circumstances of this case; However, addressing the Chairmen and Secretaries of the Committees yesterday, AkpanUdoedehe said: “I am honoured to welcome you great patriots of our party, the APC.

“The National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Hon. Mai Mala Buni thanks all the Chairmen, Secretaries and members of the various congress committees for volunteering to serve our great party at the time of renewal and re-engineering. “As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court. His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage. “Rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, is legally protected.

We are on solid ground. “Consequently, the CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday July 31, 2021, however, any State Caretaker Committee who swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the designated National Congress Committee of the Party is null, void and of no effect. However, where there are still complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all. “Accordingly, the CECPC hereby directs you all to go and conduct nationwide Local Government (LGA) Congresses on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCE: Nigerians have lost confidence in security architecture

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

A group, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), yesterday condemned the on-going ‘massacre’ in southern Kaduna, saying that Nigerians have lost confidence in the present security architecture to protect them. The forum said this was because, the “mindless killings and the destruction of properties in communities in the southern part of Kaduna State have continued […]
News Top Stories

Attack on our facilities, national emergency –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) has said the attack on its facilities in some parts of the country is a national emergency.   The Commission, which held an emergency meeting yesterday, said it would brief the government and stakeholders on these incidents.   INEC has suffered attacks on its facilities in Imo, Enugu and […]
News

Court to decide fate of Ebonyi PDP tomorrow

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki yesterday fixed tomorrow for ruling on a suit challenging dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by the party’s national leadership. The ruling which was supposed to be delivered yesterday was abruptly adjourned by the presiding Judge, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica