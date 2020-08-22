News

APC Caretaker c'ttee inaugurates Ogun, Imo reconciliation c'ttees

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee for the Ogun and Imo State chapters of the party. The chairman of the Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, inaugurated the Committee at the APC headquarters yesterday, with the charge for the Committee to bring peace in the two states. According to him, one of the mandates of the committee was to resolve crises in the state chapters of the party.

It would be recalled that some of the state chapters of the APC had been plunged into crisis after the state congresses in 2018. Among those states are Imo and Ogun states. Also, on Tuesday, the Secrehe tary of the Committee, Senator James AkpanUdoedehe, resolved the APC crisis in Cross River State. Inaugurating the Committee chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, Buni said: “I am pleased to be here with you this afternoon in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous APC, Nigeria’s leading political party.

“You will recall the unfortunate incidents that bedevilled our party in the recent past which threatened its existence and subsequently, the constitution of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention committee which l am privileged to chair. “The Caretaker committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peace building and true reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

