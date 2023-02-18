News

APC carpets Adeleke for sacking10, 000 youths in Osun

The Acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, has described the scraping and sacking of over 10,000 youths in O-YES Empowerment Scheme by Governor Ademola Adeleke as “vindictive, wicked and insensitive”. It will be recalled that the governor on Wednesday announced the dissolution of O-YES scheme and replaced it with Imole Youth Corps. Reacting to the development, Lawal said Adeleke has been chided over his recent sack of about 10,000 cadets of the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O’YES) and the personification of the scheme.

Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, said the change of the state government scheme to Adeleke’s campaign slogan was, ‘‘vindictive, primitive, unpopular and self-serving.’’

He stated that since January 27 when the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal descended heavily on Adeleke for rigging the July 16 election, that the governor has been operating like a bull in a China shop, in a manner suggestive of the fact that he doesn’t want to go down alone. “The sack of the 9,847 O’YES cadets and personification of the scheme by Adeleke is an indication that the sacked governor is wicked, vindictive, inconsiderate and non-sympathetic towards the feelings of fellow human beings,” the APC chieftain explained. He hinted that the sack of the cadets through the ocial media was annoying and highly condemnable as the affected cadets are still being owed three months’ salaries (December 2022 to February 2023 by the Adeleke administration).

 

