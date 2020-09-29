APC carpets Mimiko, says he stop seeking for 3rd term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to stop seeking for a third term in office through the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi in the forthcoming election in the state.

The party, which stated this in a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said Ondo people have not forgotten how draconian the government of Mimiko was in his eight years in power.

APC condemned the way and manner the former governor was carrying on on the campaign of the ZLP candidate.

The party said: “A former and two-term governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko is plotting a third-term bid surreptitiously through Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), one of the political parties contesting the October 10 governorship election in the state and which he controls as the Party’s sole administrator.

“lt is not surprising that the entire governorship campaign of the ZLP has centred on Mimiko rather than the obscure and supposed ZLP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

“Perhaps, Mimiko deludes himself that the good people of Ondo State have forgotten how they were subjected to his arbitrary, tyrannical and dictatorial actions when he governed the state. They have not!”

Further, the Party said: “It is on record how Mimiko factionalised his then political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his political divide and rule tactics in the party and government.

“Under Mimiko, government projects and patronage were disproportionately distributed only based on political servitude, not priority needs of the state.

“Little wonder many of Mimiko’s associates have ditched him and are now frontline leaders of the APC, in firm support of our candidate, incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”

