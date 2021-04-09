APC CECPC meets mute over Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Friday held its 9th meeting and was silent over the much agitated National Convention of the party.

The Caretaker Committee, however, passed a vote of Confidence on the President, Muhammadu Buhari and to set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that might arise from the registration and revalidation exercise.

The Committee in the statement signed by the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) held its 9th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Friday April 9, 2021.”

According to the statement, items on the meeting agenda included, but were not limited to the following: The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections; a quarterly review of the activities of the CECPC; an evaluation of the ongoing Party membership registration, revalidation and update exercise; the state of affairs of the Party; and a review of the interventions of the Federal Government in the face of security challenges in some parts of the country.

