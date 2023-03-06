APC chair, 500 members endorse Nweke as next Enugu governor

Former Ward Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ozzi Edem, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mathew Enete, yesterday led 500 APC members to endorse the candidature of Frank Nweke Jr. as the next Governor of the state. Nweke is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State for the March 11 governorship election. Addressing the community at Afor Ozzi Market, Enete said the decision was premised on the fact that APGA was their own party, adding that they would prove this at the polls on March 11. He added that the APC members in the community would now redirect their energies at ensuring that Nweke Jr. emerges the next governor of Enugu State.
Related Articles
Russian warplane crash kills 13 in apartment block
At least 13 people have now died after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk, officials say. The two pilots of the Su-34 jet, on a training flight, ejected before it hit the building and caused a huge inferno, reports the BBC. Rescuers revised the […]
We’ll fight for inclusivity rather than leave PDP, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for whatever cause, stressing that he will fight for the enthronement of unity, inclusivity, equity and peace while remaining in the party. Wike, who spoke yesterday at the Rivers State PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, […]
Despite reservations, Buhari signs amended Electoral Bill
Send amendment proposal on time, Lawan tells Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the contentious Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, passed by the National Assembly into law with a caveat that Section 84(2) of the Act be expunged. According to him, there was a need to amend section 84(12), which contravened the rights of political […]
