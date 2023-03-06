APC chair, 500 members endorse Nweke as next Enugu governor

Former Ward Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ozzi Edem, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mathew Enete, yesterday led 500 APC members to endorse the candidature of Frank Nweke Jr. as the next Governor of the state. Nweke is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State for the March 11 governorship election. Addressing the community at Afor Ozzi Market, Enete said the decision was premised on the fact that APGA was their own party, adding that they would prove this at the polls on March 11. He added that the APC members in the community would now redirect their energies at ensuring that Nweke Jr. emerges the next governor of Enugu State.

