APC Chair: Akume sets up campaign office in Abuja

Senator George Akume, one of the prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship aspirants, has just set up an ultra-modern campaign office in Maitama, Abuja. The move sets him apart from the crowd and shows a level of seriousness and determination on his part.

According to reports, the new campaign office set up by Akume houses the same office used by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups during the 2019 general elections.

Already the office is currently a beehive of activities where countless strategies and brainstorming sessions are held daily. Reports also have it that George Akume in the coming weeks will hold a massive declaration rally in Benue State.

Information has it that, the Akume camp is not leaving any stones unturned as consultations are ongoing at the highest levels and it is really looking like he is the anointed one with his experience is said to be the richest among the other contenders.

One of the supporters, who spoke anonymously to our medium, said Akume has created a spark in Benue State politics as people and politicians are largely on the side of Akume who is often referred to as the father of Benue State politics.

