APC Chair: Continue consultations, remain focused –Akeredolu tells Sani Musa

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National chairmanship hopeful, Senator Sani Musa, to remain focused, continue with his consultations process and not get distracted. Speaking yesterday when he received Musa, a frontline APC Chairmanship aspirant and his team who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Alagbaka, Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu, said the APC needs a National Chairman who is energetic, accessible, and people-oriented with the capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members. Senator Musa and his team visited the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum in the continuation of his consultation with governors and stakeholders of the APC to remind them of his aspiration for the position of National Chairman of the party during this month’s National Convention.

Akeredolu, who harped on the leadership qualities expected of the potential Chairmanship candidate of the APC, stressed that the ruling party at this crucial stage will do well to avoid candidates with predetermined ulterior motives for the party even before they assume leadership. Musa, in his speech, solicited for the support of the governor on his ambition ahead of the party’s National Convention scheduled for March 26.

The Niger East senator also used the opportunity to reel out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the Chairman of the APC. He said the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials, even as he assured that he would be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.

