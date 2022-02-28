APC Chair: Create level-playing field, group tells Buhari

Agroup, North Central Progressive Ambassador of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a levelplaying field for all aspirants for the position of national chairman of the party. National organising secretary of the group, Mr Anthony Kente, made the call in Abuja at the weekend.

He said the President as a leader can foster a credible and democratic process that would culminate in the emergence of the national chairman of the party at its forthcoming national convention scheduled for March 26.

The group also demanded the input of all stakeholders from the North Central zone of the party, to which the position has been zoned, in order not to allow the process to be hijacked by few individuals with selfish interests.

Kente said that President Buhari had neither endorsed nor named any aspirant within the APC as the party’s consensus candidate ahead of the national convention.

“Sources from the Presidency have confirmed that President Buhari only directed the APC governors during his re-scheduled meeting at the Presidential Villa last week to specifically consult all party stakeholders.

“These include those aspiring for the national chairmanship position in search of a credible, well-rounded and experienced technocrat that will be duly accepted to all party members,” he said. According to the group, anybody peddling information about any formal endorsement of a particular aspirant as the consensus candidate is merely engaging in rumour mongering or falsehood.

It added that such falsehood had the capacity to mislead and give the wrong impression to the party membership and stakeholders.

The group said that the unfolding political developments were coming on the heels of the desperate attempts by some individuals. Kente said such persons were being pushed by some elected officials seeking to consolidate their individual and collective interests or to be presidential running mates in the 2023 polls.

“This explained why they are tactically predisposed to trying to use the media, both print and electronic, to sway the public as well as political opinion.”

