APC chair: Defunct CPC leaders regroup, insist on Al-makura

Barely three weeks to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), have regrouped in Abuja, to insist that the next National chairman of the party must come from its bloc, as one of the legacy parties that formed the ruling party. The group has also posited that at the March 26 National Convention and given “the infighting that has depleted the fortunes of the party”, only Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura possessed the magic wand to address the many ills plaguing APC.

Spokesperson for the group and Secretary of the defunct CPC leaders, Chief Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, along with the National Coordinator Malam Salihu Yusuf, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, noted that the defunct CPC chieftains collectively endorsed the aspirations of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura as the next chairman of APC. Okono-Obla, a former presidential aide, while reeling out what he called “some of the party’s selfinflicted misfortunes” such as the loss of Bauchi, Zamfara, Rivers states, among others, in 2019 elections, stated that if something was not done, the party might lose the next general election.

He said: “We believe if something is not done, the party may lose the next general election. The party has floundered to the extent that there is an almost total breakdown of law, order, discipline and cohesion, all ingredients that are fundamental for the success of every political party that wants to win election. “There is chaos in the party that has manifested glaringly in its inability to conduct a national convention for two years or more.”

 

