APC Chair: Gov Sani Bello endorses, backs Sen Musa

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has expressed support for the aspiration of the senator representing Niger East in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, to become the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Musa, a leading contender for the position of the ruling party’s national chairman, is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee in the upper chamber.

Speaking yesterday when he received Senator Musa in company of the National Assembly Niger State Caucus at the Government House, Minna, Governor Bello said he would do whatever he can to see that Musa gets what he wants. He said: “It’s time for the North Central to be fully represented and that he wants someone from Niger State to occupy that position.”

The delegation, which was led by the Deputy Chief of the Nigeria Senate and Leader of National Assembly Niger Caucus, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the purpose of their visit was to commiserate with and also to present Senator Sani Musa officially to the state.

The team condoled with the governor over recent attacks by bandits and terrorists across some local government areas in the state and prayed for God’s intervention to bring an end to this dastardly act by such ungodly elements. Briefing the governor on the other mission of the delegation, Sabi informed the governor that the time has come for them to return home to meet the party and to seek audience with His Excellency as the leader of the state and the party to seek the governor’s unflinching support, wise counsel, prayers and everything possible for Senator Sani Musa to succeed as APC national chairman.

