APC Chair: More confusion, as Northern youths reject Presidential endorsement

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

More confusion may be brewing around the National Chairmanship seat and the Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as Northern youths group on Friday rejected the purported Presidential endorsement for any Chairmanship candidate, insisting the Tanko Al-Makura must not be shut out of the contest.

The group, under the aegis of Alliance of Northern Progressive Youths (ANPY), during a press conference in Abuja, said the leadership of APC must distance itself from all sinister plots to smuggle in any candidate that will further cause disintegration in the party.

In a speech presented by Amina Wakawa, Director, Gender and Governance, ANPY, accused the party of grand conspiracy to rig out the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc from the power equation of the party’s leadership.

Wakawa noted that it would be a great injustice, to endorse someone who was not among the blocs that laboured to form the ruling party, as its chairman, while shutting out Al-Makura who was part of the forces that worked for the merger that produced APC.

She stated that Al-Makura having been standing with President Muhammadu Buhari right from the CPC days, it would be unfair to push him out of the contest, now that all the other power blocs have produced the party’s National Chairman, except the CPC.

She said: “There is no gainsaying to the fact that Al-Makura contributed greatly to the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari and to the party at the National level. He delivered on so many national assignments given to him by the party’s national headquarters especially as Chairman APC Primary Election Committee in Ekiti and APC National Reconciliation Committee for the North-East states among his numerous contributions.

“Therefore, as the party gets set for the National Convention slated for March 26 with Al-Makura indicating interest to lead the party as its National Chairman, most analysts believe that he is a round peg in a round hole and his emergence would be a reward for loyalty, hard work, competency and ensure justice, equity and fairness taking into consideration the fact that it is only CPC which Al-Makura belongs that is yet to produce the party’s National Chairman among the three legacy parties that formed APC,” she added.

