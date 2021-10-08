APC chair: Musa pledges to give party new vision

A frontline aspirant to the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has pledged to “completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party” if given the opportunity at the forthcoming national convention. Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. Further unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, added that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

He said: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party. “Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country.

If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. “Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.” Reminding APC members of the need to keep the legacy and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity. He said: “Knowing full that the APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years. If I eventually secure the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a New Vision, New Direction for the APC and the nation.

