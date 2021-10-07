APC Chair: Musa pledges to give party new vision 

A frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has pledged to re-engineer internal and working structures of the ruling party if given the opportunity at the forthcoming National Convention.

Musa, who presently represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

Further unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, added that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

His words: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.”

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party an equal opportunity.

“Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party I will surely make it possible for us together all again to forge a new vision, new direction for the APC and the nation. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.

“And let us never forget the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community, his democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at security as well as the skills and the determination he brought to securing peace return in our country,” Musa said.

