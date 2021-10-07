News

APC Chair: Musa pledges to give party new vision 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has pledged to re-engineer internal and working structures of the ruling party if given the opportunity at the forthcoming National Convention.

Musa, who presently represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

Further unveiling his plans for the ruling party, the lawmaker, added that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country.

His words: “If given the opportunity to lead the party I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me. Bringing a new beginning to our party leadership will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country.”

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Musa said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party an equal opportunity.

“Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party I will surely make it possible for us  together all again to forge a new vision, new direction for the APC and the nation. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.

“And let us never forget the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community, his democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at security as well as the skills and the determination he brought to securing peace return in our country,” Musa said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Five dead after ‘hostage situation’ in S’Afican church

Posted on Author Reporter

Five people have been killed after attackers stormed a South African church, reportedly amid an argument over its leadership. South African police said they had rescued men, women and children from a “hostage situation” on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Saturday morning. They have also arrested at least 40 people, and seized dozens of weapons, […]
News

Ekiti to strengthen infrastructure in schools – SUBEB Chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, has said the state government is planning to strengthen infrastructure in schools to boost teaching and learning. Akinwumi said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for reopening of schools for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state. […]
News

Ohanaeze kicks as Buhari appoints northerner IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Tuesday, condemned the appointment of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector-General of Police. The group said the injustice of the Federal Government under the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari, was responsible for the growing agitations and insecurity in the South-East. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica