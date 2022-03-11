News

APC Chair: Sen Sani Musa congratulates Sani Bello, seeks support

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC and chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has congratulated Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on his appointment as the acting Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the National Convention of the party.

Sani Musa while on a solidarity visit to the Niger State Governor, in Abuja, expressed his support and wished the governor a successful assignment. Senator Sani Musa in a closed door meeting with the acting Chairman deliberated on salient issues bothering on ways to reposition the party by ensuring that the APC remains a strong, progressive and a united political party working in synergy and support of APC governments at all levels ahead of its March 26 National Convention and the 2023 general elections.

In addition, Senator Sani Musa, in his bid to bring a new beginning to the APC leadership that will re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party; he again solicited the governor’s support on his aspiration to become National Chairman. However, Sani Musa maintained that his ambition is not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections, stating that he will abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party. In his response, Governor Bello thanked Senator Sani Musa and appreciated him for the visit and affirmed his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.

 

Our Reporters

