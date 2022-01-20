News

APC Chair: South/South Forum roots for Senator Musa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26 in Abuja, a South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has asked party members and leaders to consider Senator Sani Musa as their choice. The Forum also asked the leaders to reject any candidate on the race that has issues with EFCC.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, national coordinator of the group Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies’ offices to explain their dealings in the past.

He quipped that it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing former governor as national chairman. While making reference to a media report titled: “APC faces integrity test, five chairmanship aspirants on EFCC radar”, the South-South Forum warned that if any of these allegedly indicted chairmanship aspirants is elected as a national chairman the party will be easily blackmailed by the opposition parties and other critics. According to the report published by a national daily, “President Buhari, who claims the fight against corruption is the cornerstone of his administration, has constantly frowned against corrupt persons taking up positions of leadership.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Food security: Nigeria ranked behind poorer African countries

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Import bill gulps $5bn yearly Despite $5 billion import bill on food importation annually and commitment in agriculture, latest Global Food Security Index (GFSI) report has revealed that Nigeria ranked 100 globally and 14th behind some poorer African countries. While South Africa ranked the highest out of 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), Nigeria’s food […]
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]
News

Study: Excess body fat raises digestive system cancers risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Sweden have found that obesity could increase the risk of developing cancers of the digestive system.   According to a new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ it is the fat mass of a person, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica