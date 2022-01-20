APC Chair: South/South Forum roots for Senator Musa

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26 in Abuja, a South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has asked party members and leaders to consider Senator Sani Musa as their choice. The Forum also asked the leaders to reject any candidate on the race that has issues with EFCC.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, national coordinator of the group Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies’ offices to explain their dealings in the past.

He quipped that it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing former governor as national chairman. While making reference to a media report titled: “APC faces integrity test, five chairmanship aspirants on EFCC radar”, the South-South Forum warned that if any of these allegedly indicted chairmanship aspirants is elected as a national chairman the party will be easily blackmailed by the opposition parties and other critics. According to the report published by a national daily, “President Buhari, who claims the fight against corruption is the cornerstone of his administration, has constantly frowned against corrupt persons taking up positions of leadership.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...