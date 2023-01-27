APC Chair To Diri: Tell us how much road construction has gulped

Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio, has called on the state government to tell Bayelsans how much the road constructions going on in the state have gulped so far. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa when he had an interaction with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the chairman described the state government as a failure. Oitiotio maintained that almost all the shops in Yenagoa have closed down, arguing that all Igbo businessmen have left the state because of Governor Douye Diri’s leadership qualities. He said the governor has failed in all aspects of governance starting from provision of water to road, to power, adding that there is nowhere to measure his capability. He said: “What have they done concerning roads?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...