APC Chair To Diri: Tell us how much road construction has gulped

Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio, has called on the state government to tell Bayelsans how much the road constructions going on in the state have gulped so far. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa when he had an interaction with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the chairman described the state government as a failure. Oitiotio maintained that almost all the shops in Yenagoa have closed down, arguing that all Igbo businessmen have left the state because of Governor Douye Diri’s leadership qualities. He said the governor has failed in all aspects of governance starting from provision of water to road, to power, adding that there is nowhere to measure his capability. He said: “What have they done concerning roads?
Related Articles
Ekiti decides: Oyebanji, Oni, Kolawole, others in race for 988,923 votes
In this report, ADEWUMI ADEMIJU takes a look at the candidates in the Ekiti Governorship Election which takes place today, x-raying the contenders, their strengths and factors that are likely to be decisive at the poll Ekiti State votes will today go to the poll to decide who governs them in the next dispensation. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: I’ll reconcile, reintegrate Nigeria if elected president – Tunde Bakare
Wale Elegbede The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential hopeful, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has promised to reconcile and reintegrate Nigeria into true nationhood, if elected president of the country. Speaking on Monday during his official declaration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Residents Urged to Monitor and Support Developmental Infrastructural Work Done by Government in their Areas.
Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Niger State Infrastructure Committee, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, has urged residents to monitor and support all developmental infrastructural work done by government in their areas. Chief made the call while on an inspection visit to some roads under construction in Maikunkele, Anguwan Daji, Tayi-Abbatoir, Maitumbi and House […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)