APC chairman suspended for wishing Buhari dead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Adamawa State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Yola South Local Government Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly attacking President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. The viral audio clip was posted on August 9, in which a voice widely recognised as that of Suleiman; said to have wished that coronavirus (COVID-19) had inflicted President Buhari and killed him.

Adamu was berated in the aftermath which resulted in a disclaimer; however, the state leadership of the party released a statement Tuesday afternoon; in which it announced a decision to suspend him and then to investigate the said social media attack. The APC statement, signed by the state Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Hon Mohammed Abdullahi, said the party had noted the audio clip against President Buhari; following which it called an emergency state working committee (SWC) meeting where the clip was replayed and deliberated upon. “At the end, it was observed that some of the words in the audio clip were most unfortunate and required further investigation.

